Fully Homegrown: Alia Bhatt Launches Kidswear Brand Ed-a-Mamma

Speaking about Ed-a-Mamma on Instagram, Alia wrote that all the clothes are made of natural fabrics. "The tags double up as bookmarks. The buttons are not made of plastic. Even leftover fabric is transformed into hair ties and potlis", the actor explained.

As for availability, Alia said that Ed-a-Mamma products can be found at firstcry.com and they are looking to tie up with platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The company will launch a dedicated e-commerce website which will be unveiled in April 2021.

Elaborating on the venture Alia said in an interview with Livemint, "Like the limited fashion market for women, we have realised that there is a huge gap when it comes to a clothing brand for children which is made in India".