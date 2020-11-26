Fully Homegrown: Alia Bhatt Launches Kidswear Brand Ed-a-Mamma
The clothes are available on firstcry.com
Alia Bhatt has turned entrepreneur, launching her own kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma. The brand offers a range of naturally sourced and sustainable apparel for kids in the age group of 2-14 years. Alia Bhatt, who has investments in Nykaa and fashion styling platform StyleCracker, has completely funded Ed-a-Mamma, which is being run by a small in-house design, marketing and operations team.
Alia took to Instagram to announce the launch of brand and even did a photoshoot with children.
Speaking about Ed-a-Mamma on Instagram, Alia wrote that all the clothes are made of natural fabrics. "The tags double up as bookmarks. The buttons are not made of plastic. Even leftover fabric is transformed into hair ties and potlis", the actor explained.
As for availability, Alia said that Ed-a-Mamma products can be found at firstcry.com and they are looking to tie up with platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The company will launch a dedicated e-commerce website which will be unveiled in April 2021.
Elaborating on the venture Alia said in an interview with Livemint, "Like the limited fashion market for women, we have realised that there is a huge gap when it comes to a clothing brand for children which is made in India".
She added,
All the Ed-a-Mamma clothes are made from organic cotton and non-plastic buttons. I also believe in the 'reduce, reuse and recycle' policy, and thus we have used the leftover fabrics to make hair ties and potlis. Also, every order comes with a 'Seed Ball', which contains seeds of live plants which motivates young children and their parents to plant trees".
Ed-a-Mamma is Alia Bhatt's own venture and it is very different from other celebrity clothing labels that have been co-created with another revenue-sharing model. For example, Myntra has collaborated with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.
(With inputs from Livemint)
