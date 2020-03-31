COVID-19 Lockdown: Guess Which Online Course Alia Bhatt Is Doing?

Alia seems to be all set to write her own script as well, thanks to the encouragement she’s got from her dad filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

“While I was working on Sadak with my dad, because the experience was collaborative, that’s the way my father works, the script is just a blueprint, a lot of my inputs and suggestions were actually taken into the film and he kept pushing me like, ‘you should write, you are a writer, you’re a director,’ and other people in my life have told me that I have the knack of having humour in the most random moments. So, I felt let me just try and explore and I am really enjoying it. And the few essays that I have written, I’ve read it out to my people and people seem quite impressed so I don’t know where this is going.”

Rajeev then goes on to ask Alia how much of a disruption has the lockdown been for her professionally and personally. Professionally the actor has Sadak 2, Takht, RRR, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on the floors, while personally, the grapevine has been buzzing about the Alia-Ranbir Kapoor wedding happening some time this year. Here’s how the actor responded to the query: