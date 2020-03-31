COVID-19 Lockdown: Guess Which Online Course Alia Bhatt Is Doing?
So what’s Alia Bhatt up to during her time in self-isolation? In a video chat with film journalist Rajeev Masand, Alia shared that she was spending time doing an online course, reading and watching old Hollywood films.
“I’m just trying to fill up my day with as much activity as possible, like mind activity, physical activity, emotional activity, something so that I am constantly looking forward to something. I’m taking a creative writing course online, I’ve dedicated my time to reading 2 hours a day, making sure I finish at least 3 books,” said Alia during the chat.
Alia seems to be all set to write her own script as well, thanks to the encouragement she’s got from her dad filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.
“While I was working on Sadak with my dad, because the experience was collaborative, that’s the way my father works, the script is just a blueprint, a lot of my inputs and suggestions were actually taken into the film and he kept pushing me like, ‘you should write, you are a writer, you’re a director,’ and other people in my life have told me that I have the knack of having humour in the most random moments. So, I felt let me just try and explore and I am really enjoying it. And the few essays that I have written, I’ve read it out to my people and people seem quite impressed so I don’t know where this is going.”
Rajeev then goes on to ask Alia how much of a disruption has the lockdown been for her professionally and personally. Professionally the actor has Sadak 2, Takht, RRR, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on the floors, while personally, the grapevine has been buzzing about the Alia-Ranbir Kapoor wedding happening some time this year. Here’s how the actor responded to the query:
“I am just going to quote from this big, beautiful film that we all just saw called Parasite, where the protagonist says, ‘there is no plan’. I am someone who is constantly planning ahead, and then life happens and honestly for the first time I am not at all stressing or thinking or making this about, ‘Oh my god! What’s going to happen to my year and what’s going to happen to my schedule,’ even my father says this, because in the 71 years that he’s been alive, he’s never seen this in his life time. On the personal front, every moment is a big personal moment for me, I would not say it is a year or anything, you just have to keep going on hoping for the best.”Alia Bhatt, Actor
When asked about the films and TV shows she’s been watching during the period of lockdown, Alia says she’s been watching Hollywood films since she’s only watched Bollywood films most of her life. “I have been watching a lot of Tom Hanks films, I rewatched Castaway, which was fab. I have started watching the TV show Dark, which is a show that my sister has been pushing me to watch which is a German show and I am watching Inside Bill Gates Brain, which is also super cool,” says Alia.
You can watch the video of the chat between Rajeev Masand, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt here:
