Amazon Prime Video’s latest original series Paatal Lok, co-produced by Anushka Sharma, has been getting a lot of praise from critics as well as Bollywood alike. Alia Bhatt is the latest to join the bandwagon. She took to Instagram to give a shout-out to the show. In her first story Alia wrote, “What a show. Take a bow.”In her second Instagram story, Alia lauded the performance of Jaideep Ahlawat as Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary. “Also special mention to the brilliant writing and performances. Jaideep Ahlawat, you are just outstanding. Means, no words and the full cast... I can go on and on. Fangirling hard right now”. To which Jaideep replied, “Thank you so much Alia Bhatt. Ab dil Raazi hai”.‘Paatal Lok’ Is Inspired by Reality: Makers of the ShowEarlier, Manoj Bajpayee, Anurag Kashyap, Vasan Bala and other celebrities had also praised Paatal Lok. “A finely scripted ,crafted, photograph ed, directed, edited and performed so immaculately series PATAL LOK!!! My congratulations to all the actors makers and directors #prosit and #avinasharun. jaideep Abhishek Neeraj Gul Vipin Loveleen.bahut seekha!!waah!!”, Manoj tweeted.Anurag Kashyap said that the series is the “best crime thriller” he has come across. “My filmmaker’s heart is full of joy. I just saw PAATAAL LOK. The best crime thriller I have seen to come out of this country in the longest time, maybe forever”, the filmmaker wrote. He also praised the cast and crew of the show.Can’t Stop Us: ‘Paatal Lok’ Creator Sudip on Dealing With BacklashStarring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee in lead roles, the series focuses on ‘swarg lok’ (heaven), ‘dharti lok’ (earth) and ‘paatal lok’ (netherworld). The trailer begins with this introduction and leads on to a cop landing the case of a lifetime. A journalist’s life is threatened and four suspects are taken into police custody, and their pasts reveal a dark secret. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.