‘Thank You Gal Gadot, Tom Harper’: Alia Bhatt Posts ‘Heart of Stone’ BTS Pics

After playing the lead in the box office success Gangubai Kathiawadi and a role in the blockbuster RRR, Alia Bhatt was shooting in London for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. The actor posted some BTS pictures from the sets with a note for her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and director Tom Harper.

Alia Bhatt captioned her post, “Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience."