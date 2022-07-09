‘Thank You Gal Gadot, Tom Harper’: Alia Bhatt Posts ‘Heart of Stone’ BTS Pics
'Heart of Stone- you have my whole heart,' Alia Bhatt wrote.
After playing the lead in the box office success Gangubai Kathiawadi and a role in the blockbuster RRR, Alia Bhatt was shooting in London for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. The actor posted some BTS pictures from the sets with a note for her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and director Tom Harper.
Alia Bhatt captioned her post, “Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience."
She added, "I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now .. I’m coming home babyyyyyy.”
Alia posted a photo with Gal Gadot, one of herself with the film team, and even gave a glimpse into her character. Gadot commented, “We miss you already,” and Lilly Singh wrote, “Love to see!!!” Alia’s mother, actor Soni Razdan dropped some applause and heart emojis in the comments section.
Other than Heart of Stone, Alia will star in the Netflix film Darlings which also marks her first production venture under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It also stars Shefali Shah.
Alia also has other projects lined up for release, namely Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.