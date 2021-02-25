Alia Dons Her Gangubai Avatar During Bhansali's B'day Celebrations
The teaser for Gangubai Kathiawadi released on Bhansali's birthday on Wednesday.
The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi released on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday. The teaser introduced Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, and she impressed everyone with her powerful appearance. On Wednesday evening, Alia joined Bhansali's birthday celebrations at his residence. She greeted the paparazzi in her trademark Gangubai style.
Alia chose a white one-shoulder top and trousers for the occasion.
A video of Alia singing "happy birthday" for Bhansali, along with other team members, during his cake-cutting ceremony has also surfaced online.
Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first collaboration. The film is based on writer Hussain Zaidi’s book The Mafia Queens of Mumbai and revolves around the life of Mumbai-based brothel owner Gangubai Kathiawadi.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.