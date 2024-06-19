'My Heart Is so Full Seeing Ranbir's Bond With Raha': Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt's first venture as a storyteller centres around a little girl named Alia who discovers she can communicate with nature. She befriends Ed, an abandoned puppy, and is joined in her adventures by a talking crow and a talking coconut tree.

The name of her book is 'Ed Finds a Home.'

The actor took some time out to speak to The Quint about her journey as a writer and what influenced her to write the story.