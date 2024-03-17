Alia Bhatt Shares a Note of Gratitude for All the ‘Birthday Love'

Alia Bhatt shared a note of gratitude for all the “birthday love” she received this year. The actor, who turned 31 on Friday (15 March), posted a cartoon image of a girl sitting in front of a slice of cake with the caption, “It was a goooooooood day.. thank you all for all the birthday love!!!!”
The cartoon avatar can be seen wearing a birthday hat with the words ‘birthday girl’ written on it.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will star in R Balki’s Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. On 22 February, Bhatt had posted candid pictures with her Jigra co-star with the caption, “jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you.”
The actor was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone.
