COVID-19: Alia, Big B, Ranveer, Others Unite to Spread Awareness
With coronavirus cases rising everyday in our country, different initiatives are being taken by the government to spread awareness about the virus. Now, Bollywood celebrities have united to be a part of this campaign. In a video shared by Alia Bhatt on Twitter, actors are seen explaining in details the precautionary measures that need to be taken to stay healthy and safe.
The video begins with Amitabh Bachchan saying that a lot of people have been affected by coronavirus and they are currently undergoing treatment. “If we follow some basic precautions, we will be able to prevent spreading the infection”, the veteran actor adds.
Then follows a list of the dos and dont’s. For example, Anil Kapoor urges people to be extra careful about personal hygiene, while Madhuri Dixit advises fans to always use a napkin or tissue when sneezing or coughing and to dispose them in a closed bin.
Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, asks everyone to use alcohol-based sanitizers while Shilpa Shetty emphasises on consuming home-cooked food. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have important messages: only travel when necessary, maintain distance from people who are sick and immediately draw the doctor’s attention if you are unwell.
Earlier, Kartik Aaryan and Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also uploaded videos on social media, spreading awareness about the pandemic.
In Kartik’s clip, The actor began by saying that the problem lies with us. “The biggest problem is that we think we are all geniuses. We talk about Netflix and chilling, but when the time has come to self-isolate ourselves then we are suddenly reminded of all the pending work and the collapsing economy,” Kartik said, adding that all those still not taking the threat of coronavirus seriously should be ashamed of themselves.
He also stressed on the fact that a number of film releases and events have been delayed due to the pandemic and major companies are asking their employees to work from home.
In Virat’s video, he began by saying that “We're all going through a very difficult time.” Anushka stressed that “acting together” can “prevent further spread of the virus.” Virat also added that both of them are staying home and “self-isolation” can prevent the spread of the air-borne coronavirus pandemic. Concluding the video, Anushka said “stay home and stay healthy.”
