Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 at a Mumbai hospital on the morning of 30 April. The actor was battling leukaemia for the past two years and had returned from New York in September. Photos of Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Armaan Jain and close family members reaching the HN Hospital in Mumbai have been doing the rounds on social media.Rishi Kapoor's Daughter Riddhima Permitted to Travel to MumbaiRisha Kapoor's mortal remains were taken to Chandanwadi in Mumbai for last rites to be performed. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Armaan Jain and his brother have also reached the hospital.Rishi Kapoor's family had put out a message on Thursday morning for his fans, friends and well-wishers, which said:"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.He would not have it any other way."Rishi Kapoor's Sad Demise Leaves Ranveer Singh Heartbroken