Alec Baldwin Breaks Down As Judge Dismisses Manslaughter Case

Alec Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter took a turn on Friday, 12 July, as the judge found that a key evidence in the fatal shooting on the sets of Rust was withheld from the defense, and dismissed the case, as per reports.

The judge, presiding over the case in New Mexico's Santa Fe, observed that the bullets potentially linked to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins that could have been favourable to Baldwin's case had not been shared with his lawyers by both the police and prosecutors.

Baldwin immediately burst into tears.