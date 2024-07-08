Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy

Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray joyfully announced the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram. Alanna, Ivor, and their newborn son were captured in an intimate moment, all dressed in blue. Ananya, Alanna's cousin and actress, shared her happiness on Instagram, welcoming her nephew.
They captioned the video and wrote, “Our little angel is here.”
Ananya reposted the video on her Instagram story and shared her happiness over welcoming her nephew. “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here.”
Alanna gained attention last year with her romantic wedding and the memorable proposal that preceded it. Reflecting on the proposal, she wrote: “I never knew I could love someone so deeply until I met you. Thank you for bringing joy to my days and loving me without limits. You make me incredibly happy, @ivor. I look forward to building our family together!”
