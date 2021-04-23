Akshay's 'Prithviraj' Is Based on Prithviraj Raso Epic: Director

"I get involved in exhaustive research as I enjoy the process of entering the unknown, and unexplored worlds of great heroes of India and their times. It is like having a dialogue with these great characters in their times. I am sure most writers must have experienced this strange phenomenon," says Dwivedi.



"Apart from the story, I love to research art, archaeology, costumes, material culture and available historical data. In other words, I love to do archaeological exploration and excavation in the pages of a literary work or historical fiction to recreate the era. This gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction as an artist who loves to paint cinema's canvas with lights and camera," the filmmaker adds.