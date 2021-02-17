Life's Unpredictable: Akshay Mourns 'Kesari' Actor Sandeep's Death

Mumbai police are reportedly investigating Sandeep's death. Sandeep had uploaded a video along with the post talking about stress in career and marriage.



Sandeep had worked in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kesari.

He was found unconscious in his flat on Monday evening by his wife Kanchan and friends who rushed him to the SVR Hospital. However, Nahar was declared dead on arrival, a police official said, according to PTI.

(With inputs from IANS)

