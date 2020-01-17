Akshay Gives Fans a Peek at Life With Twinkle on 19th Anniversary

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary. In honour of the occasion, the Mission Mangal actor took to Instagram to share with fans a picture of “what married life looks like”. He posted a photo of himself in his 2.0 avatar while Twinkle appears to be trying to get away. “Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see... All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan,” he wrote. The actor played a bird-like villain in Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0, which released in 2018.