Akshay Gives Fans a Peek at Life With Twinkle on 19th Anniversary
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary. In honour of the occasion, the Mission Mangal actor took to Instagram to share with fans a picture of “what married life looks like”. He posted a photo of himself in his 2.0 avatar while Twinkle appears to be trying to get away. “Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see... All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan,” he wrote. The actor played a bird-like villain in Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0, which released in 2018.
Twinkle had earlier taken to Instagram to share a gift that Akshay had bought her - a pair of onion earrings. “My partner returns from performing at The Kapil Sharma Show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart.”
The couple often share good-natured digs at each other on social media. In one post, Twinkle playfully criticised Akshay for his inability to make a good cup of coffee.
Akshay was last seen opposite Kareena Kapoor in Good Newwz. The comedy, which also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, hit theatres on 27 December. It earned Rs 197.10 crores in three weeks since its release and is set to sail past the Rs 200 crore mark in its fourth week.