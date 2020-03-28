COVID-19: Akshay Kumar Pledges Rs 25 Crore to PM Relief Fund

Actor Akshay Kumar has pledged Rs 25 crores towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund, for fighting coronavirus. The actor took to Twitter to announce the same.

“This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai,” he wrote.