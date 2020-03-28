COVID-19: Akshay Kumar Pledges Rs 25 Crore to PM Relief Fund
Actor Akshay Kumar has pledged Rs 25 crores towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund, for fighting coronavirus. The actor took to Twitter to announce the same.
“This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai,” he wrote.
Akshay’s wife and author Twinkle Khanna took to social media to praise this gesture by him and said that he makes her proud. “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing,” she tweeted.
PM Narendra Modi also thanked Akshay for the donation and said, “Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India.”
Telegu film industry actors had also earlier made donations towards the state and national relief funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas announced contributions worth Rs 1 crore each, while Ram Charan pledged to contribute Rs 70 Lakhs. Allu Arjun made a donation of a crore and 25 Lakhs. In two separate tweets, Pawan Kalyan announced he will donate Rs 50 lakhs to both the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers’ relief fund and a crore to the Prime Minister’s relief fund.
