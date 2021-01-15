Akshay Kumar Plays Volleyball With the Indian Army on Army Day
The actor posted a video on social media.
Akshay Kumar spent time bonding with members of the Indian Army ahead of flagging off a marathon on Army Day. The actor took to Twitter to share a short video of him playing volleyball with men from the Indian Army. "Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball," he tweeted.
Akshay has been shooting in Rajasthan for his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. He recently shared the first look of his character from the film on Instagram.
Bachchan Pandey is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Akshay will reportedly play a gangster who aspires to be an actor. The action-comedy also stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prateik Babbar and Arshad Warsi. It is expected to release later this year.
Akshay Kumar will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re. The film is reportedly a cross-cultural love-story that will unfold in Madurai and Bihar over different time periods. It also stars Dhanush.
