Akshay, Anushka, Kartik Extend Support to PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’

Starting with the hashtag #CoronaStopKaroNa, Kartik spoke about how the big companies have provided the work from home facility to their employees in order to stop the spread of coronvirus. He also stressed on the fact that a number of film releases and events have been delayed due to the pandemic. The actor further said that it’s not the right time to go on trips or eat out together or play cricket on turfs.

Kartik continued by saying that social distancing can help prevent spreading of the infection, but we never take anything seriously. Extending his support to PM Modi, Kartik said, “We are with you Sir”.

Appreciating the PM’s initiative, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “An excellent initiative by PM Narendra Modiji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing”