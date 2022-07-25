Honorary Certificate Naming Akshay Kumar the ‘Highest Taxpayer’ Surfaces Online
Akshay Kumar has often been named as one of the highest taxpayers in India.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has reportedly been honoured by the Income Tax department as the ‘highest taxpayer’ in India again, ANI reported. An honorary certificate awarded to Akshay by the department is making the rounds online.
In 2017, Akshay was reported to have paid Rs 29.5 crores in taxes. He has also featured on the list of highest-paid celebrities by Forbes magazine several times, according to which he earned $48.5 million in 2020.
On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Raksha Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon is slated for release on 11 August. He also stars in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. The film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha and is scheduled to release on 24 February 2023.
Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead.
On 24 July (Income Tax Day), superstar Rajinikanth was honoured by the Puducherry Governor Thamizhisai Soundarajan for paying his taxes regularly. His daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth received the award on his behalf and shared the news on social media.
She wrote, “Proud daughter of a high and prompt tax payer 😇🏅🌟 Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022.”
