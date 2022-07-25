Honorary Certificate Naming Akshay Kumar the ‘Highest Taxpayer’ Surfaces Online

In 2017, Akshay was reported to have paid Rs 29.5 crores in taxes. He has also featured on the list of highest-paid celebrities by Forbes magazine several times, according to which he earned $48.5 million in 2020.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Raksha Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon is slated for release on 11 August. He also stars in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. The film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha and is scheduled to release on 24 February 2023.

Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead.