‘Samrat Prithviraj’ BO Day 5: Shows Cancelled Due to Low Sales, Reports Suggest

Actor Sonu Sood, who plays the role of the court poet Chand Bardai in Samrat Prithviraj, reacted to the film’s performance and said to Hindustan Times, “I am very thankful to the audience for showering us with their love. It might not have got as much business as expected, but we have to accept that things are a bit different after the pandemic. Having said that, I’d say I am very happy with it and with how much love people have shown it.”

Before Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar was seen in Atrangi Re and Bachchhan Paandey. He also has Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and OMG 2 lined up.