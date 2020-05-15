A leading health brand recently announced a major breakthrough in early COVID detection through its wrist band with sensors to detect COVID-19 symptoms. Being its brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar by donated 1000 such wrist bands to Mumbai Police. In fact, the Mumbai Police will be the first organisation in the world enabled to remotely track and manage the health of its personnel with the preventive health platform.Earlier, the actor had contributed Rs 2 crores to the Mumbai Police Foundation and saluted the two head constables who lost their lives due to coronavirus.Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh, thanked the actor on Twitter for the gesture and wrote, “Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police!”Akshay had previously also contributed Rs 3 crores to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist in the production of Protective Personal Equipment (PPE), masks and rapid testing kits. He had also pledged Rs 25 crores towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund, for fighting coronavirus.