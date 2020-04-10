Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 3 Crores to BMC For PPEs & Masks
Actor Akshay Kumar will be contributing Rs 3 crores to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist in the production of Protective Personal Equipment (PPE), masks and rapid testing kits.
Trade business analyst Taran Adarsh announced the same and tweeted, “After contributing ₹ 25 cr to #PMCares, #AkshayKumar contributes ₹ 3 cr to #BMC to assist in the making of PPEs, masks and rapid testing kits... #COVID19Pandemic #CoronaVirus #Covid_19 #COVID19.”
The actor had earlier pledged Rs 25 crores towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund, for fighting coronavirus.
“This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai,” he wrote.
Akshay’s wife and author Twinkle Khanna took to social media to praise this gesture by him and said that he makes her proud. “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing,” she tweeted.
