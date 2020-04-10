Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 3 Crores to BMC For PPEs & Masks

Actor Akshay Kumar will be contributing Rs 3 crores to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist in the production of Protective Personal Equipment (PPE), masks and rapid testing kits.

Trade business analyst Taran Adarsh announced the same and tweeted, “After contributing ₹ 25 cr to #PMCares, #AkshayKumar contributes ₹ 3 cr to #BMC to assist in the making of PPEs, masks and rapid testing kits... #COVID19Pandemic #CoronaVirus #Covid_19 #COVID19.”