Akshay Kumar Clarifies ‘Liking’ Tweet Cheering Jamia Violence
In the light of violence against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University by the Delhi Police, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has tweeted clarifying about ‘mistakenly liking’ a tweet cheering the violence. Twitter users were in for a shock when they saw the actor’s like on the tweet and responded by condemning the act.
Akshay clarified that it was a mistake and he doesn’t support such acts. He wrote, “Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts.”
The tweet in question, showed a clip of the Jamia violence and said, “Badhai ho...Jamia mein Azaadi mili hai (Jamia has got freedom)”.
Hundreds of students reached the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO late Sunday, 15 December night to take part in an “emergency” protest against the police action at Jamia Millia University following violence in the national capital during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act. Video clips of police brutality against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia university went viral on social media on Sunday evening.
