Akshay Kumar Clarifies ‘Liking’ Tweet Cheering Jamia Violence

In the light of violence against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University by the Delhi Police, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has tweeted clarifying about ‘mistakenly liking’ a tweet cheering the violence. Twitter users were in for a shock when they saw the actor’s like on the tweet and responded by condemning the act.

Akshay clarified that it was a mistake and he doesn’t support such acts. He wrote, “Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts.”