On Akshay Kumar’s Birthday, We Look Back at his Life in Old Delhi

Much before his action-packed appearances on the silver screen, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was known for his naughty ways in Old Delhi. Fondly remembered as Raju in the serpentine lanes of Chandni Chowk, Akshay would frequently come over to his maternal grandmother’s one-bedroom apartment at Chatta Madan Gopal, where he spent a large part of his childhood.

Ahead of the Akshay’s birthday, The Quint visited the same lane in Chandni Chowk that was once the Khiladi’s happy abode.