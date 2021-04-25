First Look Of Ajith Starrer Valimai Postponed: Boney Kapoor

"We had announced that we would be releasing the First Look of our film “Valimai” on May 1, 2021, to coincide with Shri Ajith Kumar’s 50th birthday. At the time of making the announcement, none of us had even anticipated that the 2nd wave of Corona Virus would spread across India like a tsunami. At this moment, lakhs of Indians are affected by financial hardship and emotional trauma due to loss of family members and friends," the statement read.

"At this critical juncture, Zee Studios & Bayview Projects along with the Artists’ and Technicians of our film “Valimai” have decided to postpone the first look release of our film to a later date. Let us all join hands and pray for everyone’s well-being and safety," he added.