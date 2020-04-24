Actor and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan who was arrested on Saturday, 18 April 2020 for making objectionable remarks during a Facebook live, has been granted bail by Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court on a surety of Rs 1 lakh. He was arrested on charges of defamation, hate speech & violation of prohibitory orders.He had allegedly said, “If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?” According to reports Khan was speaking about the Bandra incident where more than a thousand people gathered near the Railway station in the FB Live interaction.According to Khar police station, an action was initiated after several social media users pointed out his statement on social media and claimed it to be communally sensitive. On Saturday afternoon hashtag #ArrestAjajKhan also started trending on social media. The police said that an FIR against Khan was lodged following a complaint by a person in private. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)