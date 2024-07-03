Ajay Devgn & Tabu's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Release Postponed

The release date of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has been postponed. The film's team announced on Tuesday that, at the request of exhibitors and distributors, the movie will not release on Friday, 5 July , as previously scheduled.
NH STUDIOZ shared a post on Instagram regarding the news. It read, "Dear friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New Release date to be announced soon." The caption read, "The wait is a little longer… #AuronMeinKahanDumTha."
Neeraj Panday's film is a musical with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Sayaji Shinde.
