'I'm So Bad At Dancing That Even Rehearsals Don't Help': Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is glad he didn't have to dance in Runway 34 which is also directed by him. The actor, while speaking to The Quint, said that he is so bad at dancing that he never does rehearsals because they don't help. He added that he regularly asks choreographers to change steps because he can't do them.

Ajay and Rakul Preet, who will be seen playing co-pilots in the intense aviation thriller Runway 34, talk about shooting in a cockpit and reveal how they trained before the shoot.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have reunited for the film after 9 years. Talking about the superstar, Ajay says that even today, Bachchan's energy is only increasing.

