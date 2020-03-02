Ajay Devgn Reacts to Rumoured Fallout With Saif Ali Khan
After the massive success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan had opened up about his views on the politics of the film. Saif had said that “I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one.” This comment created a huge uproar on social media and there were rumours of a fallout between him and his co-star Ajay Devgn.
Now, Ajay finally addressed the speculations during a promotional event for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Speaking to the media he rubbished all the rumours.
A few months back Saif had admitted to film critic Anupama Chopra in an interview that he didn’t have a problem with the politics of Tanhaji “as an actor”, but he did “as an individual”.
“I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious character. But when people say this is history. I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was,” Saif, who is a known history buff, had said.
The film’s politics gave rise to a debate among experts for projecting the idea of an independent India or Swaraj as early as the 17th century.
Talking about why the film industry has been making films with altered politics, Saif said that people (in the industry) say that “this is what runs”.
“I would really like to a part of a film industry that would take a stand that wouldn't make mass kind of films like that. Films that would rather say ‘hey this is what history is’ rather than mould it to certain kind of belief.”
