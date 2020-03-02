Ajay Devgn Reacts to Rumoured Fallout With Saif Ali Khan
Ajay Devgn speaks about his supposed fight with Saif Ali Khan.&nbsp;
Ajay Devgn speaks about his supposed fight with Saif Ali Khan. (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Ajay Devgn Reacts to Rumoured Fallout With Saif Ali Khan

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities

After the massive success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan had opened up about his views on the politics of the film. Saif had said that “I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one.” This comment created a huge uproar on social media and there were rumours of a fallout between him and his co-star Ajay Devgn.

Now, Ajay finally addressed the speculations during a promotional event for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Speaking to the media he rubbished all the rumours.

Also Read : ‘Sooryavanshi’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar on a Mission to Save Mumbai

Loading...
“I was so angry that I went to Saif’s place and thrashed him. I even broke his leg! I don’t know how the media lays its hand on gossip like these. That I was upset with Saif is absolutely untrue.” 
Ajay Devgn, Actor

A few months back Saif had admitted to film critic Anupama Chopra in an interview that he didn’t have a problem with the politics of Tanhaji “as an actor”, but he did “as an individual”.

“I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious character. But when people say this is history. I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was,” Saif, who is a known history buff, had said.

The film’s politics gave rise to a debate among experts for projecting the idea of an independent India or Swaraj as early as the 17th century.

“I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. So there’s many things. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it.”
Saif Ali Khan, Actor

Also Read : Stardom Has Been Washed Away With Social Media: Ajay Devgn

Talking about why the film industry has been making films with altered politics, Saif said that people (in the industry) say that “this is what runs”.

“I would really like to a part of a film industry that would take a stand that wouldn't make mass kind of films like that. Films that would rather say ‘hey this is what history is’ rather than mould it to certain kind of belief.”

“But people say that is what runs and that’s what’s given it the extra kind of bump, I mean it’s more than just action movie. There’s an idea there that that seems to have caught on, but certainly a dangerous idea.”
Saif Ali Khan, Actor

Also Read : Concept of India Didn’t Exist Till the British: Saif on ‘Tanhaji’

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Celebrities section for more stories.

    Loading...