After Akshay Kumar's Apology, Ajay Devgn Addresses Appearance in Gutka Ads

Akshay Kumar, on Thursday (21 March), posted a statement on social media apologising to fans for his association with the brand, Vimal Elaichi. Ajay Devgn has also been associated with Vimal for years now and even Shah Rukh Khan joined as a brand ambassador last year. Ajay has also expressed his views on the endorsement, during the promotions for his upcoming film Runway 34.

"It is a personal choice. When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Some things are harmful, some are not,” Indian Express quoted Ajay saying, “I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold."