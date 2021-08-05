Ajay Devgn Posts a Cute Wish For Kajol on Her Birthday
Ajay Devgn posted a picture with an adorable note on wife and actor Kajol's birthday.
Ajay Devgn took to social media to post a cute wish alongside a picture for wife and actor Kajol on her birthday. Fans and Kajol's friends and colleagues from the industry, too, sent their wishes and love.
“You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol ; will try to make it as special as you are @kajol”, Ajay wrote on Twitter and Instagram.
Soon after the post, the couple’s fans dropped heartwarming comments. One of them wrote, “Oh thats such a sweet wish ajay sir. God bless you both. You are so blessed @itsKajolD to have such a nice husband. Wish you a super wonderful birthday and a great year ahead #HappyBirthdayKajol”. Another fan commented, “Happy Birthday the real lady singham. Kajol ji. Love from Bangladesh”.
Kajol was last seen in the film Tribhanga. On the big screen, she was seen in Tanhaji’: The Unsung Warrior, that also starred Ajay and Saif Ali Khan. She played the character of Savitribai Malusare, Ajay’s wife. The film went on to perform well at the box office.
On the other hand, Ajay will next be seen in Thank God and May Day.
