Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Ajay Devgn too has stepped forward to provide support to those affected by coronavirus. The actor paid for oxygen cylinders and ventilators to be used in a quarantine facility being set up in Mumbai's Dharavi. The congested area has reported over 1500 cases and the numbers are still increasing.According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North, said, "We told him we needed oxygen cylinders for all 200 beds and two portable ventilators. He readily agreed to pay for them."Ajay Devgn made the contribution through Ajay Devgn Films Foundation. He had earlier provided ration kits for 700 families in Dharavi. On 27 May, the actor had called for donations in a tweet, and had written, "Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak.Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration & hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families.I urge you to also donate."The 200-bed facility, constructed in 15 days, will house four doctors, 12 nurses and 20 ward attendants, and will be only used for COVID-19 patients.