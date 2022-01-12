‘Going to Face Brutal Rejections’: Ajay Devgn’s Note for His 20-Yr-Old Self

Devgn’s note read, “Dear 20-year-old me, There you are making your mark in this new world as an actor. Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail spectacularly! People's criticism and doubts will be hard, it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed."

He further wrote, “But, spoiler alert, it’s all going to be worth it…because one day slowly but surely, you’ll realize, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So, stumble a little but don’t stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don’t let the world’s expectations turn into your inhibitions. ‘Always be true, always be you!’”

He signed off, “P.S. Learn how to dance it’ll help you in the long run. Love, An older, wiser & better looking you.”