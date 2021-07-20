Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reveals First Poster for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan
Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' also stars Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, and Jayam Ravi.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an update for Mani Ratnam's latest project Ponniyin Selvan. She took to social media to share the first poster of the period drama. She wrote in the caption, "The golden era comes to life. Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan PS1."
Mani Ratnam's period film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical 1955 novel 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The film stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also makes an appearance. The screenplay for Ponniyin Selvan was co-written by Ratan with Elando Kumaravel.
The book, by Kali, documents the story of Arulmozhivarman in the early days. He was one of the most powerful kings of his time who went on to become Rajaraja Chola I, the historic Chola emperor.
Mani Ratnam is also awaiting the release of his Tamil film anthology Navarasa, which premieres on Netflix on 6 August.
