Collateral Damage: Air India Cancels Flight of Wrong Kunal Kamra

While Air India ground staff eventually issued another ticket, the Boston resident claimed he wasn’t informed before his flight was cancelled and had to show two different ID cards to prove his case of mistaken identity. "The whole scenario was really confusing because first, the Jaipur airport security had to clear me, then Air India had to clear me and I needed clearance from both these parties to get on the flight. The airline took a copy of my Aadhar card and it was enough for them, but the security wasn't convinced with all my Indian IDs so I had to show them my American ID, which finally worked. It was just a very unpleasant experience,” he said.

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar clarified in a statement, “Comedian Kunal Kamra is banned from boarding Air India. It's mentioned in our system, that's why his name was automatically rejected. But after verification of all the credentials of the passenger, we allowed him to board the flight.”