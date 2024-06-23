ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding, the Sinha Family Host Puja

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding preparations kick off with a pre-wedding puja hosted by the Sinha family

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

On Saturday, ahead of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, the Sinha family conducted a pre-wedding puja at their residence, Ramayan.

Sonakshi wore a blue kurta suit and participated in the rituals alongside her mother, Poonam Sinha.

She took part in the puja and also greeted the photographers outside her house, who were eager to capture moments of the bride-to-be.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Take a look at the video:

Sonakshi and Zaheer are co-starred in the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020. 

The wedding preparations began with a mehendi ceremony. The pictures from the ceremony have since gone viral.

The news of their wedding came to the fore after their wedding invite got leaked which had a voice note that disclosed that the couple were getting married on 23 June.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Sonakshi Sinha 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×