Swara, Kusha Kapila Speak Up In Support of Agrima Joshua
Swara Bhasker, Kusha Kapila, and others have reacted to the Agrima Joshua controversy.
Mumbai-based comedian Agrima Joshua recently found herself in the midst of a controversy over a joke that allegedly insults Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. After being criticised, receiving rape and death threats on social media, Joshua apologised.
Now, several social media users have spoken up in support of Joshua.
Actor Swara Bhaskar took to her Instagram to share the video of Agrima Joshua, as well as the rape threat by a popular social media user directed at the comedian. Bhasker urged people to take action by either tagging relevant social media accounts or by filing a complaint.
Her caption read, "A short story titled#journeyofajoke- a tale of a harmless joke, criminal intimidation and suppression of free speech in three video clips.#agrimajoshua#badassshubhamCheck out my instastories for the full context and all details."
Comedian Sumukhi Suresh, on Instagram, posted a series of text images in which she hits back at the kind of verbal abuse that women are often subjected to.
"You do not have the right to violate our body to silence us," she wrote.
Kusha Kapila also posted a series of stories on her Instagram urging people to take action.
Kapila wrote, "If your first instinct to any content that you disapprove of, is to clapback with threats of rape and abuse, then it is a problem."
Joshua’s jokes have also upset the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh instructing the police to take legal action against her.
Here's Joshua's apology video:
