After Meghan, Oprah Winfrey All Set to Interview Priyanka Chopra
The interview will premiere on 20 March on discovery+.
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview, the next guest on Oprah Winfrey's show is Priyanka Chopra. Premiering 20 March on discovery+, the interview will be a part of the all-new slate of 'Super Soul', hosted by Oprah and produced by OWN.
The interview will give fans a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas and her memoir Unfinished.
The series will also include conversations with celebrities, spiritual leaders and prominent personalities. Among the guests are Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip & Joanna Gaines.
