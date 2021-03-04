After Harshad Mehta Scam, Hansal Mehta to Now Focus on Telgi Case

Tentatively titled Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi, the series will be adapted from Reporter ki Diary authored by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story.

The show will capture the story of Telgi, born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India's most ingenious scams. It is estimated that the scam value was allegedly around ₹20,000 crores.

Speaking about the show Hansal Mehta said in a statement, ""The new season of this franchise will focus on another riveting story that shook the country a few years ago - the stamp paper scam. I am looking forward to collaborating again with team Applause, SonyLIV and StudioNEXT, partners who think alike and encourage creative thought".

The shooting is scheduled to begin later this year and the series will be premiering on SonyLiv.