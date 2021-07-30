Venice Film Festival Discovered Me, Says Director Aditya Vikram Sengupta

National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Vikram Sengupta's third film, Once Upon a Time in Calcutta, has been selected in the Orizzonti (Horizons) section of the 78th Venice International Film Festival. It is the only Indian film to have its world premiere at the festival, which will be held from September 1-11.

Sengupta's association with Venice Film Festival is not new. His debut movie, Asha Jaoar Majhe, won the FEDEORA award for the best debut at the festival’s Venice Days section in 2014. Speaking about what the festival signifies for him Aditya told The Quint, "I am grateful to the Venice Film Festival because it discovered me. Just being introduced to the world of cinema, meeting and interacting with other people, trying and understanding how things work, how the business of films work - it's really very special".