Pics: Govinda, Bharti Singh Party at Aditya Narayan's Reception
Aditya wed long time partner Shweta Agarwal on 1 December.
After a private ceremony on 1 December, newly weds Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal celebrated with a reception in Mumbai. Celebrities such as Govinda and comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were among those on the guestlist.
Dressed in a black tuxedo and sparkly red gown, the couple posed for a few photos with their guests and were later seen sharing a dance together. Aditya also performed to 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and his father, veteran singer Udit Narayan, danced to 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Photos and videos from the reception have been shared on social media.
Take a look:
Aditya and Shweta tied the knot at the ISKON temple in Mumbai. The couple wore matching ivory and pink outfits. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off on Sunday, 29 November, with the mehendi ceremony, followed by the haldi the day after. Considering COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra, the celebrations were limited to 50 guests. Udit Narayan had earlier said that Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit had been invited but he was doubtful they would be able to attend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
