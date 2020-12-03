Pics: Govinda, Bharti Singh Party at Aditya Narayan's Reception

After a private ceremony on 1 December, newly weds Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal celebrated with a reception in Mumbai. Celebrities such as Govinda and comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were among those on the guestlist.

Dressed in a black tuxedo and sparkly red gown, the couple posed for a few photos with their guests and were later seen sharing a dance together. Aditya also performed to 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and his father, veteran singer Udit Narayan, danced to 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Photos and videos from the reception have been shared on social media.

Take a look: