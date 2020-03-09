Life’s Purpose to Make Music: Aditya Narayan Takes Break From TV

Aditya added that he has featured in “more than 350 episodes of content”, which was roughly 3500 hours, in addition to pursuing his singing career, hitting the gym, and attending meetings and rehearsals.

“My life’s purpose has always been to make music. As much as I love TV, working on so many TV shows has not allowed me time to work on the level of & amount of music that I would want to. Hence, I am taking a sabbatical from Indian Television for 6 months to work on my debut album & music videos. My next 3 TV shows already signed so it’s not a permanent departure,” he wrote in the caption.

Before signing off, Aditya spoke about his future projects – a debut music album with his band, debut solo music album, music videos, playback singing for films, three television shows, live concerts and his first-ever YouTube show. “Thank you for the love, joy & memories to everyone (The list is gargantuan). Thank you family, friends & fans. Thank you god. Thank YOU for being a part of this wonderful journey. 25 years in & we are just getting started! Work hard, stay humble, spread love,” he added.