Aditya Requests Maha CM to Let YRF Vaccinate 30K Cine Workers

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has come forward to vaccinate daily workers of the Hindi film industry, and has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow his production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) to purchase 60,000 COVID-19 vaccines.



YRF has sent a letter to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) stating: "With the film industry going through an unprecedented time, there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families. Yash Raj Films, through The Yash Chopra Foundation, would like to offer its support in this regard."