Adarsh Gourav to Join Meryl Streep, Kit Harington in Anthology ‘Extrapolations'
The Apple TV+ series 'Extrapolations' is written and directed by Scott Z Burns.
After his breakout role in Netflix’s The White Tiger, which earned him major international recognition, including a BAFTA nomination, Adarsh Gourav is all set to work with Hollywood stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, and Kit Harington in Scott Z Burns’ anthology series titled Extrapolations.
The Apple TV+ series will see Burns as the writer, director, and executive producer. With eight interconnected episodes, the series shall explore how the drastic changes to the planet impact love, family, and work, and the need for survival.
Expressing his excitement over the collaboration, Adarsh Gourav said in a statement, “This is beyond anything I can express to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business.
“I have grown up and looked up each of my co-stars and to now be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with realities of today", he added.
The actor recently flew to New York, where the show is expected to go into production. Once he is done with the series, he will be heading back to India to start his next, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
