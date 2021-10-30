Actor Yusuf Hussain Passes Away, Filmmaker Hansal Mehta Recalls Him Fondly

Actor Yusuf Hussain passed away on Saturday morning. A popular character actor in Hindi films, TV serials and web shows, Hussain has been a part of films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Raaz, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Khakhee, Dhoom, Vivah, Shahid, OMG, Krrish 3, Raees, Vishwaroopam 2, Dabangg 3 and Darbar.

Hussain was also filmmaker Hansal Mehta's father-in-law, and Mehta shared a touching note on how he was helped by the actor to complete his film Shahid after he ran out of funds.