Actor Vivekh Hospitalized After Cardiac Arrest, Condition Critical

Actor Vivekh has been hospitalized for chest pain but The News Minute reported that a source confirmed that the actor had suffered from a cardiac arrest. Family members haven't issued an official statement yet.

According to PTI, the comedian was rushed to a private hospital after he "fainted", said sources but didn't divulge further details. The hospital hasn't revealed the cause of the cardiac arrest, and sources say that it cannot be ascertained if the vaccine caused it.

Vivekh received a COVID vaccine dose on Thursday, 15 April, at the Omandurar Hospital in Chennai. After the dose, he spoke to the media and said, "The public safety measures to keep ourselves safe (from coronavirus) is wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining adequate physical distancing. The medical way to protect ourselves is this vaccine. You might be taking Siddha medicines, Ayurvedic medicines, Vitamin-C, Zinc tablets etc."