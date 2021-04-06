Vijay Cycling to Cast Vote Creates Buzz; Actor's Team Clarifies

Polling began across over 88,000 booths in Tamil Nadu at 7 am on Tuesday. The state will elect the 16th Legislative Assembly by voting on April 6. The polling in Tamil Nadu is taking place in a single phase. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has arranged for COVID-19 patients to cast their votes between 6 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday.

Early on Tuesday, several noted celebrities arrived at polling booths for voting. Actor Ajith and his wife Shalini stood in a queue outside the polling booth as early as 6.40 am. Actor Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Karthi were among those who were seen voting early morning on Tuesday.

Visuals also showed a huge crowd gathering around the polling booth where Vijay came to vote.