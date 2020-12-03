Actor Shivkumar Verma on Ventilator; CINTAA Requests For Aid
Shivkumar Verma is suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
Veteran actor Shivkumar Verma is currently battling for his life in the hospital, Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) said in a statement on Wednesday, 2 December. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai's Malad on 30 November after complaining of breathlessness.
CINTAA said in a tweet that the actor has been diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, Verma, who was suspected to have contracted coronavirus, has tested negative.
In its tweet asking for financial help for Shivkumar Verma's treatment, CINTAA tagged actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Salman Khan among others.
"AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can", the organisation's statement read.
CINTAA's senior joint secretary Amit Behl told Mirror Online, "Shivkumar Verma is on ventilator but he is a bit better. He has also tested negative for COVID-19. We have contributed Rs 50,000 from our funds and are doing our best to help our colleague".
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
