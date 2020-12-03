Actor Shivkumar Verma on Ventilator; CINTAA Requests For Aid

Veteran actor Shivkumar Verma is currently battling for his life in the hospital, Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) said in a statement on Wednesday, 2 December. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai's Malad on 30 November after complaining of breathlessness.

CINTAA said in a tweet that the actor has been diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, Verma, who was suspected to have contracted coronavirus, has tested negative.

In its tweet asking for financial help for Shivkumar Verma's treatment, CINTAA tagged actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Salman Khan among others.