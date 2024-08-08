Actor Shanto Khan, His Father Beaten to Death During Unrest In Bangladesh

In continuation of the report, Kolkata-based actors, many of whom have worked with Shanto Khan on Bangladeshi films, declined to comment on the reasons for the killing, saying it was an internal matter of another country.

"I was stunned after hearing the news that he and his father were killed. We don't know the circumstances leading to their deaths. It saddens my heart to learn they were killed. Artists like us who thrive on art and creativity always yearn for peace, amity and brotherhood," said popular actor Rajatabha Dutta to the publication.

Dutta, who worked with Shanto in the 2022 Bangladeshi film Bikkhov (Resentment), told PTI that the young actor was cooperative and respectful on set. The critically acclaimed actor expressed his sorrow over Shanto's untimely death, noting that his career was on the rise, but chose not to comment on the situation in Bangladesh.

He said: "During our shoot in Chandpur (in Bangladesh) for the movie, he personally took care of my needs. He was attentive to my needs even at the hotel. I do not know how or why he had to die at such a young age when his career was looking up."

Shanto debuted with Prem Chor in 2019 and later appeared in Piya Re in 2021, Bubujaan in 2023, and Anto Nagar in 2024.