'Hasee Toh Phasee' Actor Sameer Sharma Allegedly Dies by Suicide

Actor Sameer Sharma allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Malad, Mumbai. The Malad police has started their investigation.

According to Mid-Day, the society watchman, while on rounds during his night duty, saw the body hanging from the ceiling in the kitchen room and he alerted the society members and officials. From the body's condition, the police suspect that the actor committed suicide two days back. No suicide note was recovered the spot.

The police are investigating all angles and have filed an Accidental Death Report in the case. "A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy," the publication quotes a Malad police official.

Sameer Sharma starred in a number of television shows including Left Right Left, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He was also seen playing Sidharth Malhotra's elder brother in the 2009 film Hasee Toh Phasee.