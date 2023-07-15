ADVERTISEMENT
Renowned Marathi Actor-Director Ravindra Mahajani Found Dead in Pune Apartment

The 77-year-old actor was the father of ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ actor Gashmeer Mahajani.

Renowned Marathi Actor-Director Ravindra Mahajani Found Dead in Pune Apartment
The Marathi film industry and fans worldwide are in mourning as veteran actor-director, Ravindra Mahajani, was discovered deceased in a rented apartment in Pune.

The actor, who had been a prominent figure in Marathi cinema since the mid-1970s, was residing alone in the apartment for about eight months, according to police reports.

The tragic news came to light when concerned neighbors detected a foul odor emanating from the apartment and promptly alerted the authorities. Upon investigation, the police discovered the body of the legendary actor-director.

Topics:  Actor   Marathi Cinema   Obituary 

